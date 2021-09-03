Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE JGH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. 45,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,389. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.