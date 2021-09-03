Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,126,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,360,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $3,524,310.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $2,996,280.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.
Shares of Moderna stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,453,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.89. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.
MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 14.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 681.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 70.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
