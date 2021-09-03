Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,126,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,360,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $3,524,310.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $2,996,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,453,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.89. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 14.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 681.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 70.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

