John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE HPF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.55. 26,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,706. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $22.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

