BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE MUE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 1,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $21,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

