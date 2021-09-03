Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.65. 10,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.37. The company has a market cap of $216.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $342.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

