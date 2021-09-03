Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 7,521 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,006 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 533,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after purchasing an additional 408,039 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,637,000 after purchasing an additional 342,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $71.76. 1,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,154. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

