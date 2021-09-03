Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $32.42 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises 2.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Nordson were worth $32,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 7.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Nordson stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.92. 853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.52 and its 200 day moving average is $212.97. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

