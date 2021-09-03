Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

Shares of A stock opened at $178.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $178.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

