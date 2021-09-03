Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $105.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $190.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.