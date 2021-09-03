American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Truist lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower stock opened at $300.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $300.98. The company has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

