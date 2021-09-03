Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.97 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

