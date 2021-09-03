GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. 242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,050. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GMS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of GMS worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

