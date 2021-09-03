FJ Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFBL. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 179.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 23,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFBL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

