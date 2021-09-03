Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 8.34% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 24,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.93. 526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

