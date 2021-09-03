FJ Capital Management LLC Has $15.29 Million Stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 1,313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chemung Financial worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $34,416.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $47.47. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $221.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.09.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.