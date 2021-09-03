AVT (AVT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.79 Million

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One AVT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. AVT has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AVT has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00061350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00125847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.45 or 0.00785959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046884 BTC.

About AVT

AVT (AVT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

AVT Coin Trading

