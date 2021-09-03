American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

NYSE AEO opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after purchasing an additional 508,540 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $142,070,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

