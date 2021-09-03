Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.88 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

