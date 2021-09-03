Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ATVI opened at $80.88 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.