Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.75. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($6.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $202,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $4,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

