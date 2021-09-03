Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 165 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 548,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,803,000 after buying an additional 205,534 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $2,398,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.34 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.