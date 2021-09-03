ERn Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,336. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average of $118.70.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

