ERn Financial LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.66. 414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,034. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

