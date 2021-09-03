Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Holdings Raised by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Midland States Bancorp comprises approximately 2.8% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Midland States Bancorp worth $33,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $560.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.