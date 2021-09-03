First National Trust Co Sells 23,828 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,828 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

