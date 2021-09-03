Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 72,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Corning stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

