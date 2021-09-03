Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $115.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

