Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 2,890 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1,062.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 137,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 125,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

