PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $135.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.