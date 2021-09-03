AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2,661.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,297,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,180 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $77,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $59.59 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

