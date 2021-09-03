Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after buying an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.