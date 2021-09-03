Short Interest in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Increases By 12.5%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 848,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,091. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.93.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

