Short Interest in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Decreases By 12.4%

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $55,730.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Eichmann purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,207 shares of company stock worth $232,788 and have sold 101,575 shares worth $531,225. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LOV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.83.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

