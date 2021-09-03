ERn Financial LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 1.3% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 220,781 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 55,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 41,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,990. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

