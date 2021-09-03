Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of UMB Financial worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after buying an additional 121,631 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,797,000 after buying an additional 66,456 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,030 shares of company stock worth $662,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.47. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

