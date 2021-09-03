ERn Financial LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,511,000 after buying an additional 338,145 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 72,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.74. 352,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,406,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.