Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 416 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $209.22 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $209.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

