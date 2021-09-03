ACG Wealth Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $228.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

