ACG Wealth Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $201.05 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average of $179.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

