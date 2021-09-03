Matthew R. Foster Sells 2,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $92,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew R. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00.

DCT stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.08.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,590,000 after acquiring an additional 895,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,960,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

