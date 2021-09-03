ACG Wealth Sells 385 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 293,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

