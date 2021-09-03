ERn Financial LLC Has $12.74 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,746. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34.

