Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,581 shares of company stock worth $5,090,431. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 246,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

