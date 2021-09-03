Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 72 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ASML by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML stock traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $852.80. 5,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,476. The stock has a market cap of $358.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $862.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $753.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

