Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BXMX opened at $14.95 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

