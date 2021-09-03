Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

CPZ stock opened at 20.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 20.25. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 13.79 and a 52 week high of 21.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

