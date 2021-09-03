keyTango Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. keyTango has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $76,085.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00125981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00783946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047092 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango (TANGO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,154,940 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

