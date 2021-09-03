Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,077 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in The Allstate by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in The Allstate by 613.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in The Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 52.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

