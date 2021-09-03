ChartEx Price Hits $0.0260 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $519,993.90 and $76,473.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00065036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00153761 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.60 or 0.07688555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,802.92 or 1.00010475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.00815925 BTC.

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

