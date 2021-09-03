Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 972,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 857,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.67 and a 200 day moving average of $129.80. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $150.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,285 shares of company stock worth $904,946. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

