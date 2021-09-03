-$0.23 EPS Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBYI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $222,623. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 210,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 104,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,392,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $305.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.11. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

